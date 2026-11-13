Türkiye to select contractors for two new NPPs soon

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Atomic Days event in Antalya, Zafer Demircan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said the contractors for the two new nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Türkiye would be selected in the near future.

"We are in negotiations with several countries and companies regarding the construction of two nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace. We are conducting multilateral consultations covering all aspects, along with detailed analysis. When selecting a contractor, just as we did for the Akkuyu project, we will make the best possible decision. We want to complete these projects as soon as we can",

Zafer Demircan said.

He noted that the Akkuyu NPP — which Rosatom intends to launch in the near future — represents the first step in Türkiye’s long-term nuclear development programme, RIA Novosti reports.

Talks on the new nuclear facilities are underway with Russia, Canada, South Korea and China.