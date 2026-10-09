Turkey sack national team coach Montella

Turkey have sacked national soccer coach Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said.
The federation said that its executive board had decided not to continue with the Italian coach.
"The Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors has decided at today's meeting to remain in office until the next ordinary elective general assembly," the statement said.
Montella, who took charge of Turkey in September 2023, led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship.
The decision follows four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, including a 3-1 loss to Italy on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.