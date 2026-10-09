Turkey sack national team coach Montella

Turkey have sacked national soccer coach ​Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish ‌Football Federation (TFF) said.

The federation said that its ​executive board had decided not ⁠to continue with ​the Italian coach.

"The Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors has decided at today's meeting to remain in office until the next ordinary elective general assembly," the statement said.

Montella, ​who took charge of ​Turkey in September 2023, led ‌the ⁠team to the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four ​consecutive defeats ​in ⁠the UEFA Nations League, including a ​3-1 loss to ​Italy ⁠on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in the ⁠group ​stage of the ​2026 World Cup.