Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey sack national team coach Montella

Turkey sack national team coach Montella
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkey have sacked national soccer coach ​Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish ‌Football Federation (TFF) said.

The federation said that its ​executive board had decided not ⁠to continue with ​the Italian coach.

"The Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors has decided at today's meeting to remain in office until the next ordinary elective general assembly," the statement said.

Montella, ​who took charge of ​Turkey in September 2023, led ‌the ⁠team to the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship.

The decision follows four ​consecutive defeats ​in ⁠the UEFA Nations League, including a ​3-1 loss to ​Italy ⁠on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in the ⁠group ​stage of the ​2026 World Cup.

850 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.