The management of Istanbul-based professional football club Galatasaray has decided to revise the terms of Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov’s contract, increasing his annual salary and removing the release clause.

Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, who plays for the prominent Istanbul football club Galatasaray, is expected to sign a new contract soon, which will differ significantly from his current deal, Turkish newspaper Sözcü reports.

The club’s management intends to raise the 21-year-old Russian’s annual salary from €3.25 mln to €5 mln and remove the requirement for him to pay €55 mln release fee if he leaves the club. The player’s agent, Vladimir Kuzmichev, has already been invited to Istanbul.

Batrakov previously played for Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Galatasaray in August 2026 for a fee of €25 mln plus bonuses. The Russian has already established himself as a true professional In his first matches for the Turkish club: he has scored six goals in 13 appearances so far, four of them in the Champions League.