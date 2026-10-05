The EAEU‑UAE economic partnership agreement entered into force today, with trade turnover projected to grow by at least $5–6 billion in the medium term, the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

Signed in June 2025, the deal gives the UAE preferential access for 86% of product categories, representing 98% of EAEU export volume.

"The average tariff rate applied by the partner to Union goods is being reduced from 5% to 0.6%. The concessions secured will allow EAEU exporters to save up to $266 million annually on customs duties",

EAEU Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said.

According to Slepnev, the partnership will also bolster business‑community interaction, including SMEs, and open joint work in transport and logistics, including the International North‑South Transport Corridor.

Businesses in EAEU countries will now be able to actively leverage these opportunities and expand cooperation with the UAE, Andrey Slepnev expressed with confidence.