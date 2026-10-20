US Treasury extends license for negotiations on Lukoil's foreign assets

The US Treasury has again extended a general license exempting negotiations on the sale of Lukoil's foreign assets from sanctions, with the measure now valid until November 21.

The decision was published on the website of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The license was originally due to expire on January 17 but has been extended several times, most recently until October 22.

In October last year, the Treasury added Lukoil and Rosneft, along with 34 subsidiaries, to its sanctions blacklist. The license exempts transactions tied to negotiations on the "sale, divestment, or transfer of Lukoil International GmbH" and its assets.