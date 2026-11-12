US and Armenian officials discuss TRIPP and rare earth elements

A working group tasked with implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the USA held a session yesterday, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was conducted via videoconference and was co-chaired by Vahan Kostanyan, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister, and Peter Andreoli, a US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

Discussions covered the implementation of sectoral initiatives outlined in the agreement, the TRIPP project and other aspects of the bilateral agenda.

According to the ministry, the talks focused on energy, critical minerals and rare earth elements, with the parties also touching on cooperation in education and culture.

The session follows the Armenian National Assembly's approval, in its second and final reading, of amendments to the Law on Joint-Stock Companies, paving the way for the establishment of the TRIPP entity.