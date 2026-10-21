US and Israel draft plans for resumed strikes on Iran

The United States and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed military strikes on Iran following the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, the New York Times reports.

Citing US officials and others briefed on the matter, the report says the US and Israel have ramped up military drills ahead of what it describes as “a short but intensive operation,” including flyovers of Iran’s western neighbor Iraq to simulate strike maneuvers.

Possible targets are Iranian energy sites, nuclear facilities as well as Iran’s arsenals of missiles and drones, with officials quoted by the newspaper claiming another major round of strikes could crater the Islamic Republic’s economy and in doing so force it to make diplomatic concessions.

The report also says there is a small chance that US President Donald Trump could go ahead with the strikes already this month, while also noting he could ultimately decide not to authorize any military action against Iran.