The United States could hit its statutory national debt ceiling as early as February 2027 unless Congress moves to raise or suspend it, The New York Times reported.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the current $41.1 trillion debt limit could be reached as soon as February or March.

At that point, the U.S. Department of the Treasury would likely need to implement so-called "extraordinary measures" - such as suspending investments in certain government funds and temporarily shifting resources between federal agencies. While these steps could postpone a potential default, the country could find itself unable to fulfill its financial obligations by August 2027.

The report notes that the approaching deadline might force Republicans to reach an agreement to raise the limit before control of Congress passes to the Democrats in January.

Otherwise, according to The New York Times, U.S. President Donald Trump would have to hold negotiations with the Democratic Party. The newspaper estimates that the timing of a potential default will depend on factors including interest rates, economic growth, court rulings on tariffs, and the adoption of a federal budget before the end of the year.

The NYT also points out that Trump has previously written on social media that the debt limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an economic catastrophe.