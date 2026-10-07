US embassy in Israel warns about Middle East escalation

The U.S. embassy in Israel has warned its citizens about risks of escalation in the Middle East in the light of the recent events in Yemen.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the statement reads.

U.S. diplomats directly linked the alert to the latest escalation in Yemen, where members of the Houthi movement are fighting against pro-government forces and Saudi troops supporting them. The U.S. claims that the Houthis receive support from Iran.

The embassy went on to say that at the current stage of the escalation, civilian airports and other critical infrastructure sites may be targeted.