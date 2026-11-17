The United States has extended exemptions for Hungary from U.S. sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia until March 19, 2027, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has notified the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it extended until March 19, 2027 the authorization granted to MOL company for transactions necessary for the immediate purchase of oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline and linked to Lukoil or Litasco companies or for the fulfillment of existing contracts," the statement reads.

The guidance may be extended further following the expiration of the period established in March, the Hungarian ministry added.

The current exemption for Hungary was set to expire on November 21, 2026.