US may oversee Lebanon-Israel agreement compliance

The White House is considering establishing an international body to oversee the border after a conflict-resolution deal is reached, Asharq Bloomberg reports.

The proposed mechanism would follow the model of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) stationed in Egypt, the outlet says. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated plans to establish a civilian observer mission.

Washington is holding talks on the proposal with Rome and Paris. The issue is expected to be discussed in details during a November 16–17 visit to Lebanon by US Representative Mike Waltz.

Lebanon and Israel signed a framework ceasefire agreement in June.