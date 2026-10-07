US preparing to resume military action against Iran - report

The U.S. military is examining the possibility of resuming the full-fledged military operation against Iran, despite President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed U.S. administration officials.

The newspaper says that three aircraft carriers will soon be deployed in the Middle East. The Pentagon is also drafting plans of striking missile and drone storage facilities in Iran, as well as other military and energy industry targets in the country.

Over the past several months, the Pentagon and Trump’s national security team submitted to the president five proposals regarding a large-scale military operation against Iran or Houthis. Trump rejected all of them, the report says.

At the same time, many officials from Trump’s inner circle believe that a military operation against Iran will have no effect on Tehran’s plans. Some of them are convinced that the policy of economic pressure on Iran will eventually produce its result, but it will take slightly more time to pressure Tehran into making serious concessions.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said the U.S. plans no strikes on Iran until the midterm elections to the US Congress, due on November 3.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.