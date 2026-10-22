US provides vehicles and equipment worth 14 million dollars to Armenian Border Guards

Armenia's border guards have received vehicles and specialised equipment worth $1.4 million from the USA under a State Department program, media reported, citing the US diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

The support was provided through the State Department's Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) program, with Armenian border guards receiving trucks and all‑terrain vehicles for patrol operations.

Washington's goal is to strengthen border security and ensure the safe transit of goods, including through the TRIPP initiative.

"This support reflects the US commitment to strengthening Armenia's border management capacity and promoting regional connectivity, including through the TRIPP initiative",

the US Embassy said.