US recognizes importance of cooperation with Russia - Dmitriev

Recognition is growing within the U.S. presidential administration that cooperation with Russia is important for U.S. national interests, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Le Monde newspaper, commenting on the recent visit of U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia.

"Before this meeting in Moscow, we had already spent considerable time in Washington, holding discussions with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Energy, and other government agencies. The Trump administration increasingly recognizes that cooperation with Russia is vital for the U.S. national interests," Dmitriev said.

The envoy added that Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are playing "a decisive role in the search for realistic compromises.

A new round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the US and Ukraine may take place in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.