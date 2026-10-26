Vestnik Kavkaza

US seeks to expanding dialogue with Russia, Lavrov says

US seeks to expanding dialogue with Russia, Lavrov says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Sergey Lavrov said that the US aims to expand contacts with Russia across all areas of cooperation.

The White House supports broadening and deepening ties between the US and the Russian Federation to cover as many areas of cooperation as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. 

"President Trump’s administration... is open to dialogue with us. And the Trump administration openly supports the development and deepening of this dialogue, with it covering as many areas as possible,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov also noted that European countries had begun speaking in favor of restoring dialogue with Moscow.

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