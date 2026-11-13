US seeks to involve EU in Ukraine negotiations - Kushner

Jared Kushner, an American negotiator and son-in-law of Donald Trump, said Europe's involvement in talks on Ukraine is essential given the creation of new security frameworks rooted in the North Atlantic Alliance.

"NATO will remain a critical pillar of European security, enhanced by stronger mechanisms for military, communication, deconfliction, and reciprocal de-escalation, with practical ways to address disputes before they become crises",

Jared Kushner said.

He explained that this is precisely why Washington is actively working to include Europeans in consultations on a settlement for Ukraine.

Kushner emphasized that any agreements must be approved by the parties to the conflict, and that both sides now recognize a resolution will require practical compromises.

"Any final agreement must be agreed to by the relevant parties, and President Trump will only support arrangements that strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's security and make future conflict less likely",

Jared Kushner said.