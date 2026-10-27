US warns Persian Gulf states of imminent military action against Iran

The United States has warned several Persian Gulf countries of a possible "short, intense military campaign" against Iran following the November 3 midterm congressional elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Pentagon has evacuated U.S. military personnel from Middle Eastern bases where they could be at risk, U.S. forces in the region are replenishing their ammunition stockpiles, and bombers and fighter jets are preparing to carry out strikes.

According to the report, U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on resuming military operations but is leaning toward launching a large-scale attack after the elections, potentially targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities.