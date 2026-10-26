Mikhail Ulyanov said that the actions of the IAEA and the UN Security Council concerning the Iranian nuclear issue were producing no results.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, criticized the activities of the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council regarding the Iranian nuclear dossier. According to Ulyanov, these international organizations are not focused on solving problems but are instead engaged in provocative games.

"Instead of seriously addressing the resolution of problems, the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council continue to play meaningless and provocative games surrounding Iran’s nuclear program,”

– Mikhail Ulyanov said.

According to Ulyanov, the situation in the Persian Gulf remains tense, and a further escalation of the conflict cannot be ruled out.