Urban population in Georgia increases by 15 percent over 10 years

Between 2015 and 2025, Georgia's urban population grew by 309,800, showing an increase of 14.5%, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

This growth occurred primarily in Tbilisi, Adjara, and Kvemo Kartli. In Mtskheta-Mtianeti, the population remained roughly stable, while it declined elsewhere in the country.

Geostat notes that overall population growth over the past decade has been driven by an increase in urban residents.

In contrast, rural areas have seen a steady decline. Between 2015 and 2025, the rural population fell by 101,300, showing a decrease of 6.4%.

As of January 1, 2026, Georgia's total population—including migrants—stood at over 3.9 million.