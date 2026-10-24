Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev congratulate Kazakhstan on Republic Day

Kazakhstan marks Republic Day on October 25, with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sending congratulations to Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev.

In his message, Vladimir Putin noted Kazakhstan's achievements in the economic and social spheres and the development of bilateral relations in the spirit of strategic partnership.

"I wish you, esteemed Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, good health and success, and I wish all your fellow citizens well-being and prosperity",

Putin said.

Ilham Aliyev highlighted the strengthening of Kazakhstan's economic potential and the development of interstate ties, stressing the importance of regular reciprocal visits and high-level dialogue.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the people of your brotherly country on the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic Day, and convey my best wishes.",

Aliyev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the nation:

"I offer you my sincere greetings on our national holiday — Republic Day! This holiday is exceptionally significant, symbolizing the revival of centuries-old Kazakh statehood. We have traveled a long, arduous journey of sovereign development marked by landmark events and substantial achievements".

The Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR was adopted on October 25, 1990. The holiday was established in 2001, lost official status eight years later, and was reinstated at state level only in 2022.