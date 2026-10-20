Vladimir Putin begins meeting with Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with U.S. special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting is taking place in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

Putin thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his focus on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Putin also asked Witkoff about the outcome of the negotiations held in Norway the previous day.

According to the Russian leader, global diesel prices fell 5-6% after the Russia-U.S. agreement. Witkoff, on behalf of Trump, thanked Putin for the diesel deal.

Russia could supply large volumes of fertiliser to the American market, Putin added.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov previously revealed that the main topic of discussion will be the Ukrainian settlement.