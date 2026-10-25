Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington sees Orban as next UN Secretary-General

Washington sees Orban as next UN Secretary-General
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. administration has encouraged former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to consider running for UN secretary-general, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials from three countries confirmed that Washington had raised Orban's potential candidacy, which could make him a joint candidate backed by the U.S., Russia and China. The proposal is awaiting a final decision.

A U.S. State Department official acknowledged that the idea might initially sound far-fetched but argued that the three powers could secure sufficient support in the UN Security Council.

The official estimated that eight of the council's 15 members would "comfortably" support Orban, with 10 votes potentially within reach. Britain and France, both permanent members with veto power, could oppose the proposal, although the editorial noted that they have generally been cautious about using their vetoes.

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