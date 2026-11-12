White House announces Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping meeting at APEC summit

US authorities officially announced that a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping will take place at the APEC summit. The parties are set to discuss nuclear disarmament and the conflict involving Iran.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales confirmed that the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping, will meet at the APEC summit in China. This will be the first such meeting between the leaders of the three countries, with discussions expected to cover nuclear arms reduction and other issues.

"The President has made it clear that, among other things, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons globally. In President Trump’s view, this proliferation is very dangerous,”

– Olivia Wales said.

According to CNN, there are no plans to reach any formal agreements; the meeting is intended to establish a dialogue between the leaders.