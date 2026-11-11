Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Thursday morning landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport where they were met by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Earlier reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the two U.S. negotiators later this morning.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov has noted that the meeting will be held "as usual" in terms of the protocol. According to Kushner, he and Witkoff are planning to discuss topics that were raised at the Abu Dhabi trilateral talks on Ukraine on November 10-11.