Witkoff and Kushner may meet Putin after Abu Dhabi talks

U.S. president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the head of the Washington administration, may visit Russia to meet with its leadership after trilateral consultations in Abu·Dhabi, Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying.

"The official said it was possible the envoys would travel to Russia at some point after the talks in order to meet with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," the report reads.

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine on the Ukrainian settlement are scheduled for November 10-11. The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the head of state, while the Ukrainian delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.