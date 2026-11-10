Witkoff and Kushner to visit Moscow tomorrow for meeting with Putin

U.S. presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on November 12 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following U.S.-mediated trilateral peace negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in ‌Abu ⁠Dhabi.

The presidential adviser explained that the Moscow visit aims to review the Abu Dhabi discussions.

“Steve and I are going to travel to Moscow tomorrow to meet with President Putin to go over what was discussed today and to try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed because we see some openings and some opportunities there,” Kushner said.

The upcoming visit follows two days of U.S.-mediated trilateral talks hosted in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.