Witkoff describes meeting with Putin as constructive

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has described his St. Petersburg meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as constructive.

"In St. Petersburg, we met with President Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo," Steve Witkoff said.

According to him, these discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level.

The envoy noted that Trump remains committed to seeing the conflict in Ukraine end and "achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come".