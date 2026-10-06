World leaders congratulate Putin on his birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving congratulations from foreign leaders as he turns 74 on October 7.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assured Putin of his unwavering support for Russia and reaffirmed their alliance, calling him his "dearest friend".

"Attaching great importance to comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations with brotherly Russia and ceaselessly expanding and developing our joint cause is an unwavering policy of the North Korean government and my personal invariable choice",

Kim Jong-un said.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the steady development of Moscow–Ashgabat relations.

"In Turkmenistan, we highly value the attention you pay to strengthening friendship between our countries, as well as your personal contribution to the consistent expansion of our strategic partnership",

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen leader expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, interstate ties would continue to strengthen for the benefit of both peoples. He wished Vladimir Putin good health, happiness, and success in his state duties.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Russian counterpart, noting his constructive work and selfless service to the Fatherland.

"Your fruitful and constructive work serves as an example of responsible and selfless service to the Fatherland. The patriotism, strategic vision, and determination you possess contribute to the consistent defense of national interests, the preservation of civic unity, and the Russian Federation's unwavering commitment to a path of sovereign development",

Alexander Lukashenko said.

"I am convinced that the relationship of trust established between us will enable us to continue acting from a unified position on issues regarding both the bilateral and international agendas",

Lukashenko said.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health, happiness, and success in all his endeavors for the benefit of Russia and its people.