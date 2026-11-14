Yemen's gov't forces retreats from Bab al-Mandeb amid Houthi advances

Yemen's government-aligned southern forces announced Sunday their withdrawal from positions near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to reinforce defenses around the southern port city of Aden, as advancing Houthi fighters put mounting pressure on government-held territory.

The Southern Armed Forces said they were redeploying troops from Dhubab Airport and the Bab al-Mandeb area in western Taiz province, citing battlefield challenges and growing threats to Aden and neighboring provinces.

"The Southern Armed Forces announce the implementation of a redeployment operation for its forces from Dhubab Airport and the ​Bab el-Mandeb area, west of Taiz Governorate," the statement reads.

The forces described the move as a necessary military adjustment to strengthen defensive lines and reorganize troop deployments, insisting that their campaign against the Houthis would continue "until the insurgency is ended."

"This ​step is taken based on the priority of securing the capital, Aden, and the neighbouring governorates, as well as strengthening the front lines and addressing existing threats," the statement reads.

The withdrawal comes after Houthi fighters seized several strategic positions in Lahj, including areas overlooking key routes toward Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, dealing fresh setbacks to a Saudi-led coalition-backed offensive launched in October to regain territory from the group.