Yerevan expresses hope for environmental projects with Baku

Armenian authorities anticipate collaborating with Azerbaijan on cross-border environmental projects once the demarcation of the state border is complete.

Armenia hopes that following the conclusion of border demarcation efforts, it will be possible to implement environmental projects in cooperation with Azerbaijan and other neighboring states, Ambartsum Matevosyan, Armenia’s Minister of Environment and COP17 President said.

"I very much hope that we will have the opportunity to jointly implement cross-border environmental projects not only with the Republic of Azerbaijan, but also with all our neighboring countries,”

— Ambartsum Matevosyan said.

He clarified that the countries gain access to relevant opportunities through various funds by submitting a single joint package.

According to the minister, once the demarcation work is completed, it will become possible to address the restoration of environmental losses incurred in the past.