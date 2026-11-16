The first meeting of the Armenian-Russian working group to discuss the matters of the Armenian railway, which is under the concession management of South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, has kicked off in Yerevan today.

The meeting is being held in a closed format, without the participation of the media.

The Armenian-Russian working group was set up in October for a three-month period, the purpose of which is to find solutions to matters related to the operation of the Armenian railway.

The matter arose earlier this year, when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed RZD chief Oleg Belozyorov to set up a working group on problems of developing Armenian railroads.