IAEA chief confirms loss of external power at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

12 Oct. 16:30

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) team at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant reported that the facility had lost external power for the second time in five days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Our team at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant informed me this morning that the plant has lost all of its external power for the second time in five days. Its back-up diesel generators are now providing electricity for its nuclear safety and security functions," the tweet reads.

"This repeated loss of the ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the site," Grossi added.

Head of the military-civilian administration in the city of Energodar Alexander Volga said earlier on Wednesday that backup generation sources had been put into operation following the suspension of power supplies from Ukraine to the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov later said that power supply to the facility had been restored and diesel generators had been operating for less than an hour.