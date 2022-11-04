UNESCO Headquarters hosts concert dedicated to centenary of Fikret Amirov

4 Nov. 20:35

The 100th anniversary of the birth of outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov was solemnly celebrated in the concert hall of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan reports.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Permanent delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

Before the concert started, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev addressed the audience. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the leadership of UNESCO for their contribution to the organization of the event.