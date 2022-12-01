Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op in field of economy discussed

1 Dec. 15:45

Baku hosted the VI meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in economic and humanitarian spheres, according to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, noted that the relations between the two countries are developing and that attention is being paid to expanding the partnership.

"The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through October 2022 increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Nevertheless, there are huge opportunities for further increases in trade, while the great potential in energy, transport, transit, and other fields of the two countries create a favorable ground for the development of relations," said Jabbarov.

Detailed information about the business and investment attractiveness of Azerbaijan was presented at the meeting, and Turkmen investors were invited to actively cooperate.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers, Batyr Atdaev noted successful relations between the countries and shared thoughts on partnership development in new directions, the expansion of business relations, and the implementation of joint projects.

At the meeting, matters of mutual trade, energy, transport, and agriculture were discussed, as well as the development of the partnership in these fields.

A final protocol was signed at the end of the meeting. The document foresees strengthening cooperation in economic trade, energy, transport, agriculture and food security, urban planning, and architecture, as well as in other areas.