New EU mission to Armenia start date revealed

9 Feb. 12:50

The new EU observer mission in Armenia will start on February 20, French MEP and former French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau said.

The politician added that she will be in Armenia on that day.

Loiseau welcomed Armenia's support and cooperation with the mission. According to her, this mission will be EU "eyes and ears" on the ground.

The diplomat expressed hope that Baku will cooperate with the mission in "good faith".

She added that France will include eight gendarmes in the mission.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that on February 23 the EU foreign ministers agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia.