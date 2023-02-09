Russia’s COVID-19 case tally still growing

9 Feb. 15:50

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,301 over the past day to 22,035,133, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

This is the highest number of daily infections since October 16, 2022, when 12,354 new infections were recorded.

As many as 1,389 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 0.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,393 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,535 over the past day, versus 3,116 a day earlier, reaching 3,370,331, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,107 over the past day versus 1,034 a day earlier, reaching 1,853,625.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,685 over the past day, reaching 21,410,128.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 41 over the past day to 395,447. A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.