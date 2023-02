14 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported that the coast guard was checking the Black Sea coast near Batumi after the explosion that took place the day before. Supposedly, a naval mine exploded.

It was reported that the checking is carried out, including with the use of drones.

It is specified that local residents and port captains have been informed about the incident.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured.