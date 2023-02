14 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced that the mandatory mask regime in medical institutions and nursing homes will be canceled on Thursday. Those who visit nursing homes no longer need to show a COVID test .

At the same time, the Ministry noted that those who are at risk should still wear masks indoors.

