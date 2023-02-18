Georgia found channel for illegal migration to US

18 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, a criminal group of three local residents was uncovered. The members of the group were engaged in illegal transportation of Georgian citizens to the United States through Mexico.

To uncover their scheme, the Georgian police asked for help American intelligence services. The perpetrators face up to 6 years in prison.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, in Tbilisi and Kutaisi, law enforcement officers managed to identify a criminal group that made money on the illegal migration of Georgian citizens to the United States.

The group consisted of three local residents, the eldest of whom, born in 1984, owned a dummy travel agency that promised vacations in the US. Two more Georgians, born in 1990 and 1991, were subordinate to her.