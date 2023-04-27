Mishustin: Russia's economy is recovering

27 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian economy is steadily recovering and even international organizations are predicting it will follow a positive trend, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, while addressing participants in the Znanie educational marathon.

"Our economy is recovering steadily. Now even international organizations are predicting more positive dynamics for us over two years to come," he said.

The PM noted that in April the International Monetary Fund "revised upwards its assessment of Russia's economic growth by a factor of two."

Mishustin noted that inflation did not reach the 20%-level predicted for Russia, but was less than 12% by the end of 2022 and is now under 3%.