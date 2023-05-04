Putin praises North Caucasus’ positive dynamics

4 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The President of Russia positively assessed the dynamics of the economic development of the regions of the North Caucasus Federal District. Positive changes in the dynamics of the region were also noted by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

The first steps towards developing the economy of the North Caucasus turned out to be good, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. At the same time, according to the Russian leader, much remains to be done in this direction.

The head of the Russian state spoke about the situation in the North Caucasus at a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maxim Reshetnikov.

The minister noted that in recent years, there has been a revival in the economy of the regions of the North Caucasus. He further stressed that a lot of work had been done in this direction, as a result of which the business climate had changed.

“There is still a lot to be done, but the first steps are good,”

- Maxim Reshetnikov said.

The head of the department pointed to the fact that economic growth in the Caucasus began to outpace the all-Russian indicators.