Azerbaijan allocated over $ 6,6 bn for Karabakh reconstruction

4 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

For three years, Azerbaijan has allocated over $6.6 bn for the restoration of Karabakh. The region has a huge economic potential, but first, it is necessary to complete the demining process.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has named the volume of state investments in Karabakh. In three years, over $6.6 bn were invested in the liberated territories.

Samir Sharifov spoke about how much money the Azerbaijani government allocated for the restoration of Karabakh.

Over the past three years, significant sections of the liberated territories have been cleared of mines, roads have been extended, villages have been rebuilt, and cities are being restored. The program "Great Return" was launched, within the framework of which refugees will be able to return to their homeland.

"Azerbaijan has carried out and continues to carry out a set of measures aimed at demining,”

– Samir Sharifov said.

The Minister stressed that the region has a great economic potential due to its geographical location.