EU to allocate €30 million to support Georgian defence sector

6 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council of the European Union adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility in support of the Georgian Defence Forces to enhance “national security, stability and resilience”.

The €30 million support adopted for Georgia will cover a period of 36 months and finance provision of non-lethal equipment, supplies and services to GDF units, including technical training where requested, the statement of the EU body said.

The approved equipment includes engineering, command and control, medical, logistics and cyber defence equipment.

The assistance was requested by the Georgian Government in February, and complements the €20 million assistance measure adopted in December and the €12.75 million package adopted in December 2021.