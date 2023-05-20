Georgian opposition’s aviation rallies go on daily mode

20 May. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party repeats yesterday's rally in front of the Georgian Parliament against flights to Russia. At the moment, the action is taking place peacefully, the participants do not block traffic along Rustaveli Avenue.

According to Georgian media, members of Mikheil Saakashvili's radical United National Movement opposition party and citizens who sympathize with them are once again organizing an unsanctioned protest against Georgia-Russia air communication.

As on the previous day, Rustaveli Avenue in front of the parliament has become the main venue for anti-government protests by the opposition. So far, the action is peaceful, the members of the UNM have not yet addressed the audience from the rostrum.

Rustaveli Avenue is patrolled by reinforced police squads.

Yesterday, less than a thousand people came to the Georgian parliament to declare that regular air communication with Russia is unacceptable for Georgia. Shortly before midnight, the protesters dissolved, no riots were recorded.