Deputy Minister Kucherenko died on plane from Cuba

21 May. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education Pyotr Kucherenko died. He was 46 years old, the Deputy minister died on a plane returning from the Cuban capital to the capital of Russia.

"On May 20, the Secretary of State, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Pyotr Alexandrovich Kucherenko died. Pyotr Kucherenko became ill on the plane on which the Russian delegation was returning from a business trip to Cuba",

the ministry's press service said.

The plane with Kucherenko on board landed urgently at the airport of Mineralnye Vody in Stavropol. The plane was met by paramedics.

"The doctors boarded immediately after landing and began to carry out resuscitation. The doctors did everything possible to save the patient, but, unfortunately, he died",

Ministry of Health of the Stavropol Territory said.

In Cuba, the Russian delegation discussed the beginning of a new stage of cooperation between Moscow and Havana, as well as opportunities for the development of mutual tourism in connection with the restart of direct flights.