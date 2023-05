23 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish missile producer Roketsan Tuesday successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province of Rize, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Ismail Demir said.

The missile was fired from a mobile platform at an airport in the Black Sea coastal city of Rize at 6:44 a.m.

Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far. The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 561 km away.