Lilac blossoms in Moscow

Lilac blossoms all over Moscow. You can admire delicate flowers, for example, in the very heart of the capital, in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin's walls.

You can enjoy the wonderful scent in many other places. Lilacs in bloom can be seen in Gorky Park, at VDNKh, near the building of Moscow State University, and simply on the streets of Moscow.

"Vestnik Kavkaza" shares the photos of the most delicate spring flowers with our readers.