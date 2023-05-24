Lilac blossoms in Moscow

Lilac blossoms all over Moscow. You can admire delicate flowers, for example, in the very heart of the capital, in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin's walls.
You can enjoy the wonderful scent in many other places. Lilacs in bloom can be seen in Gorky Park, at VDNKh, near the building of Moscow State University, and simply on the streets of Moscow.
"Vestnik Kavkaza" shares the photos of the most delicate spring flowers with our readers.
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom at VDNKh
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. A lady on a bike among the lilacs at VDNKh
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. A girl takes pictures of lilacs in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. People are photographed against the background of lilacs in the Alexander Garden
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. A woman is photographed against the background of lilacs in the Alexander Garden
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom in the Alexander Garden
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Girls are photographed against the background of lilacs in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. A young couple is photographed against the backdrop of lilacs in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom near the building of Moscow State University
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Girls are photographed against the background of lilacs in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom near the building of Moscow State University
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. A girl is photographed against the background of lilacs in Gorky Park
Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. Tourists are photographed with lilacs near the building of Moscow State University
Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom on Vorobyovy Gory
© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza. Lilac blossom near the building of Moscow State University