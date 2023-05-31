Russia to ratify dual citizenship agreement with Abkhazia

31 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law to the State Duma on the ratification of the dual citizenship agreement concluded last year with Abkhazia.

The draft law on the ratification of the agreement on dual citizenship between the Russian Federation and Abkhazia has been submitted to the State Duma by the Russian leader. The document was posted today in the electronic database of the lower house of the Federal Assembly.

”To ratify the Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia on the settlement of issues of dual citizenship, signed in Moscow on September 27, 2022,”

- the bill reads.

Dual citizenship agreement with Abkhazia

As follows from the document, after its entry into force, both Russians and citizens of Abkhazia will be able to obtain second citizenship - Abkhazia or Russian. At the same time, they receive the right not to renounce their first citizenship.

Persons with dual citizenship will be able to receive educational and medical services, as well as social security services, under the laws of the country of permanent residence.

The same rule applies to conscription service. Moreover, it will be necessary to undergo military service only once - people with dual citizenship will be exempted from the second draft.

The dual citizenship agreement remains in force for five years. If the Russian Federation or Abkhazia do not declare their desire to terminate the agreement, then it is extended automatically. If the agreement ceases to operate, then citizenship will not be lost automatically.