6 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia's Sochi on June 7 on a three-day working visit, the press service of the Armenian government confirmed.

Pashinyan will attend the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Intergovernmental Council.

On May 25, the Armenian PM took part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.