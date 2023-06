12 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian residents of the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan freely cross the Lachin checkpoint established on the interstate border with Armenia.

The new footage clearly shows that they continue to freely cross the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus.

Armenian residents of Karabakh can freely pass through the checkpoint established by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin road at any time of the day.